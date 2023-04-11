Over 800 Larkspur residents oppose construction of a truck stop: "It will absolutely ruin this town"

People in Larkspur are raising concerns about a proposed truck stop that would be located at the edge of town. The possible construction project has been floated around for almost eight years now, but a new developer's involvement has the locals on guard once again.

In search of rustic charm, Shawn Carroll fell in love with Larkspur and moved his family more than a year ago, but this spring, he's worried big changes could be down the road.

"We do not need 60 trucks on 3 acres of property," Carroll said.

Carroll is talking about the dirt lot at Upper Lake Gulch and Spruce Mountain Roads, which could one day become a truck stop.

"I think it will absolutely ruin this town," he said.

The idea of a truck stop in Larkspur started back in 2015, but the project stalled, and the developer eventually moved on. The landowner had since leased the plot to a new developer, Mass Equities, which also intends to construct a similar building, if the city gives final approval.

The initial proposal includes a 9,600-square-foot TA Travel Center with fuel pumps, a Starbucks and Burger King, as well as 56 parking spaces for trucks.

"The town and the people are upset," said longtime resident Sam Doyle. "It would change the community."

Doyle is worried about the traffic, safety and environmental impacts to his town if the travel center is eventually constructed.

"Look around at the beauty here, it's just beautiful," Doyle said. "Why would we want to do that, especially when there's one 15 miles down the road. That just doesn't make sense to me."

CBS News Colorado couldn't reach the developer Monday, but in a recent meeting, a company representative said he recognized a lot of people have valid concerns. He also said he believes there's many benefits, such as job creation, tax revenue and more foot traffic for businesses.

On Monday, town leaders said the project is still in the application process so they can't comment, but ultimately town council would have to approve the final proposal.

Carroll hopes they listen to people with concerns, more than 800 of whom have signed his petition against the project.

"It is just going to totally change the fabric of the entire area," Carroll said. "I'm not saying members of this town don't want improvements. This is just not conducive to the Colorado-Larkspur lifestyle."