50 Larimer County Sheriff's deputies receive body armor thanks to donors

Fifty Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are now further protected while on duty thanks to the generous donation of body armor by community members in northern Colorado. In total, 126 deputies will receive new armor by the time the donation is completed.

According to a release by LCSO, Timberline Church in Fort Collins has also worked with members of the community to continue sending the deputies personalized encouragement throughout their careers.

The body armor was made locally in Fort Collins by Angel Armor. The gear is rifle resistant and donated with the assistance of the nonprofit Shield616.

"This armor helps us make sure our deputies go home safe every day," Sheriff John Feyen said in a release. "I once had a spouse come up to me and tell me the best sound to hear, even at 2 a.m., was the sound of Velcro. 'That meant my loved one made it home safe.' And this gift will help ensure that our deputies continue to go home to their families."