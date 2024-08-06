Northern Colorado farmers return to Eden Valley following Alexander Mountain Fire

A team of farmers in Larimer County are returning to their land in the hope of regaining their crop following evacuations from the Alexander Mountain Fire. Eden Valley Wellness Institute staff is now working to harvest what they can after being forced to evacuate amid the fire.

The staff owns hundreds of acres of land and uses it to, in part, grow fruits and vegetables to help feed northern Colorado.

"I definitely felt very nervous," said Shaniel Fischer, president of Eden Valley.

Adner Abreau, farm manager, said he first noticed the fire shortly after it started.

"It was a little bit nerve-wracking, the fire got really close," Abreau said. "I noticed a very thin cloud of smoke, that is when I reported the fire. And it grew so fast."

The staff tried to harvest as much as they could before evacuating.

"We were right away getting ready, prepping the fields in case of emergency- of a long time without water," Abreau said.

While most of the staff evacuated Abreau and a few others elected to stay behind and help protect the property.

"Just looking at it coming closer and closer and closer was something else for sure," Abreau said. "The moment it touched our property we had to do something. That is when we brought water up there and started attacking this fire to try and control it."

Abreau helped douse flames with water as firefighters fought the ground and air as well. The rest of the staff was taking shelter elsewhere while some sold the produce they had available at market.

"It came just about at the border, and then it stopped right there. So, I was so thankful to God," Fischer said.

With red retardant still marking the top of the ridgeline of their property, the staff was able to return to Eden Valley over the weekend. Thanks to firefighters and the weather, evacuations were largely lifted for many and the containment of the blaze grew to more than 70%.

While the staff was grateful to return to their land, they were also met with a challenge. After not harvesting for a week much of their produce was no longer good or in immediate need of harvest.

"When you have a week without harvesting, you have thousands of pounds of strawberries that were basically rotting, we had lots of tomatoes that we lost because we weren't able to go out there," Abreau said.

While grateful for the work of the first responders, the team of Christians also said they were trusting in God throughout the fire to protect their homes and land.

"To see that and how God did his work, I was so thankful to see how it didn't come down the hill. It is so awesome to know we are protected," Fischer said.