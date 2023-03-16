Watch CBS News
Larimer County deputies praised as heroes after wrangling runaway pig

Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are being praised as heroes after capturing a runaway pig Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the pig seemed to get loose on its own from his pen. Deputies safely secured the 350-pound animal and also saved him from maybe becoming bacon. 

The pig was safely returned to its owner afterwards. 

