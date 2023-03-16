Larimer County deputies praised as heroes after wrangling runaway pig
Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are being praised as heroes after capturing a runaway pig Thursday morning.
According to deputies, the pig seemed to get loose on its own from his pen. Deputies safely secured the 350-pound animal and also saved him from maybe becoming bacon.
The pig was safely returned to its owner afterwards.
