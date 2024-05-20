Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes expected across eastern Colorado

All modes of severe weather are expected across the Eastern Plains of Colorado later this afternoon and evening.

Denver, Fort Collins, and Greeley are in the marginal zone. Damaging winds and large hail (up to ~1" diameter) will be possible as storms get organized. As storms push east of the metro area, they will enter a more favorable environment with the potential for a few tornadoes and hail up to 2"+.

An enhanced risk (level 3/5) has been issued for Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, and Wray. This is where the greatest confidence exists for the worst of the storms.

Storms look to develop between 2-4 PM across the Front Range. The severe potential will linger until about 10-11PM across the Eastern Plains.