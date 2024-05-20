Watch CBS News
Local News

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes expected across eastern Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Strong to severe storms possible for the eastern plains
Denver weather: Strong to severe storms possible for the eastern plains 03:14

All modes of severe weather are expected across the Eastern Plains of Colorado later this afternoon and evening.    

1.png
CBS

Denver, Fort Collins, and Greeley are in the marginal zone. Damaging winds and large hail (up to ~1" diameter) will be possible as storms get organized. As storms push east of the metro area, they will enter a more favorable environment with the potential for a few tornadoes and hail up to 2"+. 

An enhanced risk (level 3/5) has been issued for Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, and Wray. This is where the greatest confidence exists for the worst of the storms.  

severe-threat.png
CBS

Storms look to develop between 2-4 PM across the Front Range. The severe potential will linger until about 10-11PM across the Eastern Plains.    

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 10:53 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.