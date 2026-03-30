Large fire near Fort Lupton, Colorado kills several farm animals

Firefighters say several farm animals were killed near Fort Lupton after a large fire broke out on Sunday.

Fort Lupton Fire Protection District

According to the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, the blaze began in the Aristocrat Ranchettes area around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters from Fort Lupton, Hudson, Frederick-Firestone, and Platteville-Gilcrest rushed to bring the large structure fire under control.

Around 8:30 p.m., Fort Lupton announced that the fire had been extinguished and that several animals did not survive. Fortunately, they were able to rescue some of the animals, including one goat that needed treatment with a pet oxygen mask.

Fort Lupton Fire Protection District

Fort Lupton Fire Protection District

In a social media post, the fire protection district thanked the other fire departments, the Platte Valley Ambulance Service, and the Weld County Sheriff's Office for their help.

They said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.