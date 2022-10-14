Watch CBS News
Lakewood police search for suspect in deadly shooting at gas station

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a deadly shooting. Detectives say the suspect got into a vehicle at a gas station at Wadsworth and Hampden last Friday.

He stayed for about 25 seconds then left in a gray Audi. Later, someone found the victim dead in his car at the gas station.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

