Lakewood police agent killed in shootout with suspect on RTD bus identified as Nic Graham

The Lakewood police agent who was killed in a shootout with a suspect on an RTD bus has been identified as Nic Graham. Graham was one of four agents who were injured in the shooting.

Lakewood Police Agent Nic Graham Lakewood Police

On Thursday, a hit-and-run suspect was involved in a crash near Kipling and West 13th Avenue just before 3:45 p.m.

"Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect ran from the scene almost immediately, but they were able to get a good description of the suspect," said Lakewood Police Public Information Agent John Romero.

Several hours later, a Lakewood police agent recognized the suspect getting aboard an RTD bus near Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, about 6:30 p.m.

A Lakewood police agent was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect on an RTD bus on Nov. 5, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed. CBS

When officers approached him, he immediately opened fire at 6:32 p.m. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. Sources have told CBS Colorado the suspect's name is Gabriel Garcia. He was on parole at the time of the shooting.

Four Lakewood police agents were shot and rushed to the hospital, with injuries ranging from serious to critical. Graham died. One bystander was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Gabriel Garcia CBS

As of Friday morning, both officers who were treated at Denver Health had been released. Another agent remained hospitalized. The bystander's condition was unknown on Friday afternoon.

Graham joined the Lakewood Police Department in 2019 after graduating with his academy class that same year. He was the recipient of the Lakewood Special Investigations Unit Wingman Award in 2023 for his work on investigations into gang members.

"From his earliest days on patrol to his investigating crimes, he distinguished himself through dedication, his compassion and his willingness to help others," said Lakewood Police Chief Philip Smith.

Lakewood Police Agent Nic Graham was killed in a shootout with a suspect on an RTD bus. CBS

Smith said Graham was known for his "kindness, patience and empathy" by the community during "some of the most difficult times in their lives."

The First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting, which is protocol.