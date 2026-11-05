Lakewood Police investigating an officer-involved shooting

Sources telling CBS Colorado that three officers have been shot in an incident in Lakewood.

Police have also closed down the intersection at Bannock Street and N. Speer Blvd. outside of Denver Health. There is a large police presence there and also at St. Anthony's Hospital where some of the wounded where taken.

In a post on X, Lakewood Police that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to the scene at West Colfax Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd. That intersection is closed as the investigation continues.

CBS

A witness at the scene says a car rear ended an RTD bus and then he heard 13 shots fired. Patrick Dickman told CBS Colorado he was inside the Easy Pawn when he heard the shots. He said that officer surrounded the back of the bus and fired into it. He also said he saw about 5 ambulances leave the scene.

CBS

Lakewood Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional details would be released as they become available.