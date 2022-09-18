House saved, but Lakewood family's garage heavily damage by fire

A fire most likely started by what was described as "smoking materials" heavily damaged a Lakewood home's garage Sunday morning.

Firefighters, however, were able to contain the fire there and kept it from spreading to the attached living quarters.

credit: West Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter

The family and two dogs were home at the time of the fire, according to a social media message from West Metro Fire Rescue. All got out of the structure safely.

The fire started in the garage, according to WMFR. The rest of the home was damaged by smoke.

credit: West Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter

But it could have been worse. A door between the home and garage sealed the rest of the house from the fire.

"You can see the significant damage on one side of the door, little damage on the other side," WMFR stated in its message.

West Metro was paged out to the home in the 1500 block of Whippoorwill Drive at 8:52 a.m. A car in the garage was also heavily damaged.