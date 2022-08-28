Student, 15, arrested at Bear Creek High School football game with a gun

A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.

The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.

No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.

Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.

The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

On Friday, Alison Shanor, principal of Bear Creek High School, sent a letter to parents that said, in part, "We worked with both Jeffco's Department of School Safety and local law enforcement to investigate. There was a weapon found and the student was detained.

If your student has heard about this, please assure them student safety is a priority and we have procedures in place to respond to this type of situation."

Shanor urged people to report any possible safety or security concerns with school officials, "no matter how insignificant they think it might be."

Students can also call the Safe2Tell program to report safety concerns anonymously at 877-542-7233 or online at safe2tell.org.