City of Lafayette files federal petition against the FAA over Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport flight path changes

By Maria Braganini

The city of Lafayette has filed a federal court petition against the Federal Aviation Administration.

The city argues flight path changes at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport were made without public engagement or environmental review, and have led to increased air traffic over the Colorado city.



Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport CBS

CBS News Colorado has spoken with many neighbors in that community who are upset over the nonstop noise from flights.

The airport is the third busiest airport in Colorado. This year, the FAA reported the airport has the most runway and airborne safety incidents in the country.

Lafayette leaders say a new runway funnels hundreds of aircraft's over Highway 287, which is lined with homes. The city has tracked a 21% increase in flights since the route changes.

The city says that has led to more complaints from the community, and they want the FAA to stop the new flight routes immediately.

Below lies the letter the city sent to the FAA: