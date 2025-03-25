Colorado man facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child, distributing child sexual abuse material

A man from Boulder County has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly distributing child sexual assault material.

After the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified of the material they determined the suspect likely lived in Boulder County. One of their investigators at the Boulder County Digital Forensics lab identified Matthew Howard Cory of Lafayette as a suspect in the case.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Once they obtained a warrant, Detectives and Boulder County SWAT team members searched Cory's home in the 1100 block of Chiron Street. They reportedly seized several electronic devices and determined that Cory had been distributing child sexual assault material.

Authorities arrested Cory on March 14 and booked him into the Boulder County Jail with a $300,000 bond. Cory is facing charges for seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child - distribution of CSAM depicting a child under 12.