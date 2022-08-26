Watch CBS News
Campus police focused on student safety after knife threat at Colorado State University

A man with a knife threatened a female student on Colorado State University's campus in Fort Collins this week. It happened outside near the recreation center on Wednesday morning.

The man reportedly asked for directions and after the woman answered he physically grabbed her and started yelling at her. When another student ran over to help police say the suspect threatened both of the students with a knife before running away.

Within minutes of 911 calls coming in, police were on scene and able to locate the suspect, who was arrested.

CSU Police Chief Jay Callaghan described it as an "isolated incident."

"The individual that was arrested was not affiliated with the university. We are a public campus -- so it's free access to the public -- and the individual that was arrested used that to his advantage," Callaghan said. "Our officers routinely patrol throughout the day, throughout the evening, throughout the night."

This crime marks the second assault on a major college campus in Colorado since the new school year began. A student was sexually assaulted in a dormitory on the University of Colorado Boulder campus last week and so far there's been no suspect identified.

CSU has a series of emergency phone boxes located throughout the campus in case of any suspicious activity or crime.

