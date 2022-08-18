CU Boulder PD investigates report of female student sexual assault at her dorm room

CU Boulder Police were investigating the report of an overnight sexual assault at student housing early Thursday morning, according to a release from the CU Safety Alert.

According to the release, the sexual assault of a CU Boulder female student was reported at student residence hall Williams Village North after it happened at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. This dorm building is located just southeast of the main CU Boulder campus.

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of knocking on the female student's door, grabbing the her by the neck and sexually assaulting her at her dorm room.

The suspect was described as a white, college-aged male, approximately 6-feet, 1-inches tall, with dirty blonde hair and wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants.

CU BOULDER

Police want students to use caution when opening residence doors. They advise students to first verbally confirm identities before allowing anyone into dorm rooms.

Anyone with information can call CUPD at 303-492-6666.