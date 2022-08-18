CU Boulder Police offer advice to incoming students about safety

University of Colorado Boulder freshman Lucy Sutcliffe is ready to move into her dorm at Williams Village North, and her family flew in from Wisconsin to see her off.

"It's a big transition but we're excited for her," said her mom Julia.

CBS

While move-in day can be exciting it's also the first time many students like Lucy will be out from under the watchful eye of their parents. This means CU Buff dads and moms leave them with parting wisdom. Especially on how to stay safe.

"We kind of said and she already knows don't go anywhere alone and buddy system kind of thing," said Lucy's dad Steve Sutcliffe.

The CU Boulder Police Department also has some advice for incoming students.

"We need the students to not prop any doors open and to swipe in with their Buff OneCard to get into their residence hall and then make sure the door closes behind them," said Christine Mahoney the Public Information Officer for the CU Police Department.

CBS

It's an important reminder, especially for the day after a student was sexually assaulted in Williams Village North. According to police, the student heard a knock on their dorm room door. They answered it and were assaulted by a 6-foot tall white college-aged male wearing sweats and a hoodie. CUPD responded immediately but so far don't have anyone in custody.

According to Janine D'Anniballe, the Director of Moving to End Sexual Assault (M.E.S.A.) more assaults happen this time of year and more often than not they occur between two people who know each other. Not complete strangers like in this case.

She wants students to understand help is available either at CU or through her organization M.E.S.A by calling 303-443-7300 or by texting brave to 20121.

CU Boulder released a statement saying they understand this sexual assault may be impactful for members of the CU community. They stress safety is their top priority and remind students and faculty that they also offer support services should anyone need them. CU Police has set up a tip line for anyone who wishes to share information about the assault on Aug. 17 . Tipsters can call 303-492-4469.