See a list of all the King Soopers stores in Colorado with adjusted hours due to the strike

Thursday marked the first day of what is said to be a two-week strike by union workers at 77 King Soopers stores in Colorado.

Shelly Collett leads a group of employees during a strike at King Soopers at the intersection of Havana St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. in Denver on Thursday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The following are all of the stores which have adjusted hours (open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, pharmacies open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.)

Arvada

6350 Sheridan Blvd

8031 Wadsworth

12350 West 64th Avenue

15200 West 64th Avenue

9731 West 58th Avenue

8055 Sheridan Boulevard

14969 Candelas Parkway

Aurora

15250 E Mississippi

655 Peoria Street

19711 East Smoky Hill

1155 South Havana

4271 South Buckley Road

6412 South Parker Road

18221 East Hampden Avenue

3050 South Peoria Street

17000 East Iliff

15109 East Colfax Avenue

Boulder

6550 Lookout Road (Gunbarrel)

3600 Table Mesa Drive

1650 30th Street

Broomfield

12167 Sheridan Boulevard

1150 Highway 287

2355 West 136th Avenue

Centennial

5050 East Arapahoe Road

7575 South University

8200 South Holly

Commerce City

4850 East 62nd Avenue

15051 East 104th Avenue

Denver

1331 North Speer Boulevard

1355 Krameria

5125 West Florida

3100 South Sheridan Boulevard

825 South Colorado Boulevard

6470 East Hampden Avenue

1155 East 9th Avenue

890 South Monaco Parkway

2750 South Colorado Boulevard

18605 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

2810 Quebec Street

1950 Chestnut Place

2727 West Evans

10406 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Edgewater

1725 Sheridan Boulevard

Englewood

101 Englewood Parkway

5050 South Federal Boulevard

3495 South University Boulevard

Evergreen

1173 Bergen Parkway

Federal Heights

1575 West 84th Avenue

Glendale

4600 Leetsdale Drive

Golden

17171 South Golden Road

Greenwood Village

6000 South Holly Street

4910 South Yosemite

Highlands Ranch

2205 West Wildcat Reserve Parkway

9551 South University

4000 Red Cedar Drive

8673 South Quebec Street

Lakewood

1927 South Wadsworth

12043 West Alameda Parkway

1545 South Kipling Parkway

1555 Quail Street

7984 West Alameda

Littleton

8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard

7901 South Broadway

100 Littleton Boulevard

11747 West Ken Caryl Avenue

6760 South Pierce Street

9800 West Belleview

Louisville

1375 South Boulder Road

Parker

12959 South Parker Road

17031 Lincoln Avenue

17761 Cottonwood Drive

Thornton

750 East 104th Avenue

3801 East 120th Avenue

Westminster

9983 North Wadsworth

10351 Federal Boulevard

Wheat Ridge

3400 Youngfield

3817 Sheridan Boulevard

Union workers are calling for a change in working conditions and asking for higher wages. Kroger says the union so far hasn't brought any staffing proposals to the table.