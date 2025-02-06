See a list of all the King Soopers stores in Colorado with adjusted hours due to the strike
Thursday marked the first day of what is said to be a two-week strike by union workers at 77 King Soopers stores in Colorado.
The following are all of the stores which have adjusted hours (open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, pharmacies open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.)
Arvada
6350 Sheridan Blvd
8031 Wadsworth
12350 West 64th Avenue
15200 West 64th Avenue
9731 West 58th Avenue
8055 Sheridan Boulevard
14969 Candelas Parkway
Aurora
15250 E Mississippi
655 Peoria Street
19711 East Smoky Hill
1155 South Havana
4271 South Buckley Road
6412 South Parker Road
18221 East Hampden Avenue
3050 South Peoria Street
17000 East Iliff
15109 East Colfax Avenue
Boulder
6550 Lookout Road (Gunbarrel)
3600 Table Mesa Drive
1650 30th Street
Broomfield
12167 Sheridan Boulevard
1150 Highway 287
2355 West 136th Avenue
Centennial
5050 East Arapahoe Road
7575 South University
8200 South Holly
Commerce City
4850 East 62nd Avenue
15051 East 104th Avenue
Denver
1331 North Speer Boulevard
1355 Krameria
5125 West Florida
3100 South Sheridan Boulevard
825 South Colorado Boulevard
6470 East Hampden Avenue
1155 East 9th Avenue
890 South Monaco Parkway
2750 South Colorado Boulevard
18605 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard
2810 Quebec Street
1950 Chestnut Place
2727 West Evans
10406 Martin Luther King Boulevard
Edgewater
1725 Sheridan Boulevard
Englewood
101 Englewood Parkway
5050 South Federal Boulevard
3495 South University Boulevard
Evergreen
1173 Bergen Parkway
Federal Heights
1575 West 84th Avenue
Glendale
4600 Leetsdale Drive
Golden
17171 South Golden Road
Greenwood Village
6000 South Holly Street
4910 South Yosemite
Highlands Ranch
2205 West Wildcat Reserve Parkway
9551 South University
4000 Red Cedar Drive
8673 South Quebec Street
Lakewood
1927 South Wadsworth
12043 West Alameda Parkway
1545 South Kipling Parkway
1555 Quail Street
7984 West Alameda
Littleton
8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard
7901 South Broadway
100 Littleton Boulevard
11747 West Ken Caryl Avenue
6760 South Pierce Street
9800 West Belleview
Louisville
1375 South Boulder Road
Parker
12959 South Parker Road
17031 Lincoln Avenue
17761 Cottonwood Drive
Thornton
750 East 104th Avenue
3801 East 120th Avenue
Westminster
9983 North Wadsworth
10351 Federal Boulevard
Wheat Ridge
3400 Youngfield
3817 Sheridan Boulevard
Union workers are calling for a change in working conditions and asking for higher wages. Kroger says the union so far hasn't brought any staffing proposals to the table.