Colorado Eagles' Kim Weiss becomes second woman assistant coach in U.S. professional hockey

The Colorado Eagles have hired Kim Weiss as assistant coach, making her the second woman to reach that role between the American Hockey League and National Hockey League. Weiss, who has worked in Northern Colorado for nearly two years now, was promoted from her previous role as video coach for the team.

Weiss grew up outside of Washington D.C. and has played hockey her entire life.

"I've always loved the game since I was a little kid," Weiss said. "You can almost be like a superhero. That's how I felt as a kid, I was always little for my age and I could go out there and be physical."

Weiss got into coaching years ago, where she moved from coaching girls to coaching men at the collegiate level. She joined the Eagles a year and a half ago.

However, at the end of December in 2025 she was called into management's office.

"I had no idea what was coming, I thought I was being called to the principal's office," Weiss said.

Instead, Weiss was told she was being promoted from video coach to assistant coach following her hard work in the role.

"I never thought I would be here," Weiss said. "I never thought this was possible."

Weiss said she never set out to be a trailblazer for women in the sport, but rather fell into that via her dedication to the sport.

"I didn't look to coach men's hockey as a woman and be sitting in this chair and having interviews about me. I just wanted to coach hockey," Weiss said.

Weiss is only the second woman in American professional hockey to reach the level of assistant coach, following Jessica Campbell reached the role in 2024 for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The men on the team have grown to appreciate Weiss as a coach, noting they don't even consider her gender when being coached.

"She's hugely important," said Jayson Megna, captain for the Colorado Eagles. "She knows what she is talking about. It has been great getting her opinion and perspective on things."

Weiss said she feels the men she coaches interact with her in unique ways compared to the other coaches, and she thinks it helps for everyone.

"That's the biggest thing I've seen, when I transitioned from girls hockey to men's hockey, the players gravitate to me," Weiss said. "Maybe I am a little more approachable than the coaches they have had in the past and they feel they can be a little more vulnerable."

Weiss is thriving in her new role with the Eagles and credits that success to her fellow coaches who have helped uplift her. She said she also embraces the new challenges that comes with her position.

"You got a little more skin in the game when you have that title of assistant coach," Weiss said.

Megna said he appreciates how his team elevated a staff member who deserved the opportunity.

"I think if you are skilled and qualified for the job, it shouldn't matter what gender you are," Megna said. "If you are passionate and keep working hard, anything is possible. Kim definitely is proof of that."

When asked what her dream job is, Weiss said she's simply focused on winning an AHL championship with the Colorado Eagles. When pressed again, Weiss said one day she would enjoy coaching at the Olympic level.

Though she didn't seek to be in a historic position, Weiss said she hopes her success thus far serves as inspiration to women and girls around the world.

"I think it is critically important to be obsessed with your day to day. When you are great in what you are doing every single day, and you bring passion and energy to it, the rest will come from there," Weiss said.