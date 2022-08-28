'She was very unique and had a heart of gold:' Killing of young woman in Greeley a heartbreak in the community

Killing of young woman in Greeley a heartbreak in the community

Killing of young woman in Greeley a heartbreak in the community

Killing of young woman in Greeley a heartbreak in the community

Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega.

"We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who did this."

"They're amazing people," Lucy Flores, the godmother of the young woman's mother, said of Vega's family. "We just all need to pray and help each other out. This is crazy."

People held each other tightly outside NOCO Nutrition at West 20th Street and 59th Avenue, where Vega was taken from. They brought flowers and the family placed pictures in memory of Vega, who many knew as "Angie."

The family of Angelica Vega identified her as the victim of an overnight homicide in Greeley. She was 22 years old. Family photo

Police say they were called to the store, which is owned by Vega's family, a little before 8 p.m. on Friday, where Vega was set to close alone at 7 p.m.

It appeared the business had been broken into.

Inside, police said in a statement said they found a lot of blood and the store in disarray. Vega was missing, as was her car.

Around 10:30 p.m., the car was spotted parked at a gas station a mile away at West 20th Street and 71st Avenue. Vega was found dead in the back of the car.

Police are not yet saying what led them to the suspect, 24-year-old Marcos Vallejos. People who answered the door at his family home in Greeley declined to talk.

Vallejos was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of sexual assault and first-degree murder. Neither police nor family are indicating whether they knew each other, but there appears to be no connection between the two on social media.

"My niece was beautiful smart loving and caring young lady filled with so much joy. She was very unique and had a heart of gold," said Luis Gonzales.

Family members stayed outside the store through Saturday as people continued to show up to support them.

"[Vega's mother] said, 'ask everybody to pray for me,' and she said for all the parents to protect their children," Flores said.

On Facebook, Angie Vega's aunt -- who owns the store -- Erika Vega, posted the following message:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out.

Angie was a beautiful little girl full of light, we are still trying to absorb what happened.

We keep all memories of her, a very hard working, sweet, kind hearted little girl.

You will live forever in our fondest memories and hearts."

Angie Vega's family is planning a vigil for Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the NOCO Nutrition store and says all are welcome. To RSVP and for more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1474721629676569