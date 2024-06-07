Colorado kids learn about safety, career opportunities during playdate with Arapahoe County Public Works

In Arapahoe County, kids of all ages had a playdate with the Public Works Department on Friday. While at Dove Valley Regional Park in Centennial, these kids became Public Works Inspectors, learned crosswalk safety and even microchipped a stuffed animal.

Many kids told CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Brian Sherrod they didn't know what the event was at first but once they arrived, they instantly got excited and learned so much. Kids also got the chance to get behind the wheel of a big road and bridge truck, build sand homes in the dirt, and fill some potholes. Many kids even taught themselves how to draw sharks out of chalk in the tractor truck.

Two kids at the event couldn't wait to tell Sherrod what they learned Friday.

"My favorite part was the cement truck," Owen Nelson said. "One of the facts I learned was that the cement is actually heavier than the truck."

"My favorite part of today is going on the truck," Josie Nelson said. "There were lots of cool things to see."

The event continued until 1 p.m. Friday at Dove Valley Regional Park.