Watch CBS News
Local News

Keystone chairlift delayed, U.S. Forest Service pushes construction start date for more evaluation

By Spencer Wilson

/ CBS Colorado

Keystone chairlift delayed, U.S. Forest Service pushes construction start date for more evaluation
Keystone chairlift delayed, U.S. Forest Service pushes construction start date for more evaluation 01:31

The United States Forest Service says it's official, they will need months to complete the evaluation of a ski lift project proposed by Vail Resort, delaying the start of construction until the summer of 2023. In our reporting Monday, we referenced a decision from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) on whether or not they would need to go back out and do additional environmental surveys to figure out how the project is affecting the area.

Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor with the White River National Forest said he is impressed with Vail Resorts' restoration plan. 

build-keystone.jpg
CBS

"It's thorough, it's detailed. It has the right monitoring. If implemented properly, we are really confident that this was as good as we're going to be able to get as far as the work using all the latest data," Fitzwilliams said.

Vail Resorts put out a statement as well after the decision earlier this week, saying in part:

"Keystone will not complete the Bergman Bowl Express lift for the 2022/23 season. I am disappointed to share this news with our guests and community. I know many were looking forward to this new lift-serviced terrain at the resort, including myself and the Keystone team, but for this winter, we do plan to open Bergman Bowl with hike-to skiing and riding."

Fitzwilliams said he understands the frustration from the public and said it would be a more significant issue if Vail Resorts were not being as responsive as they have been trying to clean up their mess. 

"I don't like being the heavy on these things, but that's part of my job. It's part of my job as a public servant. And they've been responsive. So we just got to follow through. We've got to go through to implementation," Fitzwilliams said.

The plan includes 5 years of active restoration, as well as Keystone checking back in after those 5 years each year to make sure they are still on track. 

Spencer Wilson
spencer-wilson-1.jpg

Spencer Wilson is CBS4's mountain newsroom reporter, stationed in the beautiful town of Frisco. That's just a patience-testing drive up I-70 from his hometown of Littleton, Colorado, where he went to Runyon Elementary, Euclid Middle School, and Heritage High.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 6:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.