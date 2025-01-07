Kennels full at Aurora Animal Shelter as more Colorado pet owners surrender dogs

Dog kennels at the Aurora Animal Shelter are at capacity. They are currently evaluating space on a case-by-case basis, but most surrendered dogs are being waitlisted. The lack of space could be made worse as some people rehome gifted pets received during the holiday season.

"We can't always help them right away. We're very full," said Katrina Winograd, the Community Engagement Coordinator. "We just had a couple of kennels open up, so just today, we started working on the declined owner surrender waitlist."

When the Aurora Animal Shelter was built in 1983, it served a population of about 174,000 people. Today, that facility serves a city of around 400,000, and with more people came more animals.

The city plans to build a larger facility. Having space for stray dogs is about public safety. Surrendered pets don't get priority.

"We have to anticipate animals coming in who are ownerless or come in as a stray, and they need a kennel right away, so they don't end up back on the street," Winograd explained.

Lotus, a box mix that was adopted last month, is back at the shelter. She recently returned to the shelter as a stray. Her new owner has ignored the shelter's call.

"They just realize that they can't take care of the dog, and they know it's here. So, end of story for them," said Winograd.

Two kennel spaces opened up Monday, as Radhika came to retrieve her dogs that went missing last week.

"I'm so glad nothing bad happened to them! Thank God they have microchips," Radhika said.

New owners are often surprised at the cost of owning a pet. As Radhika learned, there's even a fee to get lost dogs out of impound.

Fortunately, a stranger at the shelter made sure her pups didn't stay there another day.

"I was asking about a payment plan. She overheard my struggle," said Radhika. "This beautiful woman, who I completely appreciate, helped me pay for the whole bill while they were staying here."

If an owner is contacted through a microchip scan, they are given a grace period to pick up their dog before incurring any fees. However, if the dog has to be impounded for any reason, there are associated costs, like vaccinations and a daily boarding fee.

With the shelter at capacity, AAS urges the public to help in any way they can.

"Donations are a great way to help in the form of enrichment," she said, mentioning toys, treats, and other supplies. Additionally, volunteering to walk the dogs or providing other types of support are vital to the shelter's success.

