Kennedy Center adds Trump's name to building

Washington — President Trump's name has been added to the exterior of the Kennedy Center, a day after its board voted to rename the institution.

Mr. Trump's name was added in large letters above "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" on the building's facade on Friday.

Workers affix signage adding President Trump's name on the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 19, 2025. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Its board of trustees, many of whom were selected by Mr. Trump, voted Thursday to rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

The move prompted outrage from Democrats and members of the Kennedy family.

Originally known as the National Cultural Center, Congress renamed the performing arts center to honor the late President John F. Kennedy after his assassination.

Congress approved plans to establish the cultural center in 1958, but the institution didn't open until 1971. Any name change would appear to require an act of Congress.

Under the law, there are restrictions on other memorials and plaques that can be installed in the Kennedy Center's public areas.

"The Board shall assure that after December 2, 1983, no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts," the law says.

It includes exceptions for "any plaque acknowledging a gift from a foreign country," "any plaque on a theater chair or a theater box acknowledging the gift of such chair or box," and "any inscription on the marble walls in the north or south galleries, the Hall of States, or the Hall of Nations acknowledging a major contribution."