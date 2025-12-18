Kennedy Center Board votes to rename institution Trump-Kennedy Center, White House says

Washington — The Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees voted to rename the performing arts institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation," Leavitt wrote on X.

Mr. Trump serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees and he selected Richard Grenell, who worked in the first Trump administration, as the Kennedy Center's president.

