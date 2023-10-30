LoDo shooting suspect Keanna Rosenburgh back in Denver, faces numerous charges

A young woman who is believed to be responsible for the shooting of several people in Denver's Lower Downtown District last month is now facing numerous criminal charges. The Denver District Attorney's Office on Sunday released a new booking photo of Keanna Rosenburgh and announced that she is now in custody in Colorado.

Denver DA

The DA's office says Rosenburgh faces charges including attempted murder and assault.

The shooting happened on Sept. 16 on the 1900 block of Market Street and Rosenburgh left the Denver area afterwards. She was captured in California a little over a month later and brought back to Denver.

Denver Police

The DA's office says it's alleged that Rosenburgh was trying to get in to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and the bar wouldn't let her in. After that she allegedly fired a gun into the crowd outside the restaurant and shot and injured several people. Denver police released surveillance video of the shooting during their search for the suspect.

Rosenburgh is scheduled to appear in a Denver courtroom on Tuesday morning.

DA Beth McCann said this case "illustrates once again the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms."