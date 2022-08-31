Watch CBS News
Katrelle James charged with shooting 13-year-old inside mom's car

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old last week. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened on Aug. 22.

Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, Katrelle James, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once James, 22, walked past the car.   

According to arrest documents, as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming. She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. James is facing attempted murder charges. 

The boy was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:54 PM

