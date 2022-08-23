Watch CBS News
13-year-old shot while riding inside mom's car on 14th Avenue

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened.

Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once Katrelle, 22, walked past the car.   

According to arrest documents, as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming. She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. Katrelle is facing attempted murder charges. 

The boy was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. 

