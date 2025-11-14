Family of Colorado woman critically injured in apparent road rage shooting "devastated by what has happened"

The family of a woman who was critically hurt in a shooting on Highway 285 in the Colorado foothills this week says they are devastated by what happened. Jefferson County authorities say it's being investigated as a possible case of road rage.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over Highway 285 this week after the shooting. CBS

Kassi Moy was shot in the head on Tuesday while she was in an SUV that was being driven by another person. The shot or shots were allegedly fired by a driver in a different car, a Subaru. That driver was arrested on attempted murder charges and police say he is 56-year-old Matthew Impellitteri. Impellitteri lives close to Highway 285, near the spot where the shooting took place.

Kassi Moy Moy Family

Moy's family says she loves climbing mountains in Colorado. They said they are hopeful that one day she will be able to ascend one again with her dog, but that what happened this week "will affect her physically and emotionally" forever.

The family has started an online fundraiser intended for Kassi's recovery. They also released the following statement:

"The family of Kassi Moy would like to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love, concern, prayers, and support for her and our family. We are devastated by what has happened to our beloved Kassi. We appreciate all of the prayers for her at this critical time.

Kassi is a brilliant, kind, creative, active, and selfless person who has so much life ahead of her. The impact of what happened to her will affect her physically and emotionally for the rest of her life. At this time, she is still listed in critical condition.

All of your support is greatly appreciated. With that, we hope that one day soon Kassi will be able to thank you all from the top of a mountain with her dog, Orbit."