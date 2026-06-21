Kart Racing for Heroes honors military, Colorado first responders and families of drunk driving victims

Teams of military members, Colorado first responders, and family members who have lost loved ones due to impaired driving faced off on Sunday in the annual Kart Racing for Heroes event.

Kart Racing for Heroes is a Colorado-based nonprofit that helps raise awareness and highlights the prevention of impaired driving. It also thankd the military, police, firefighters, and first responders who serve our communities. The event introduces go-kart racing as a way to reduce stress without the use of alcohol or drugs.

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It was organized by Craig Mansfield, whose 23-year-old son, Senior Airman Kristopher Mansfield, was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver in 2004.

"My son was killed by an impaired driver 21 years ago. He was stationed at Buckley. Because of that, I got a lot more help than most people get during the time of an impaired crash. So I wanted to do [something for] the Air Force. My son and I had raced karts together," Mansfield shared. "Then, through MADD, I went out and did checkpoints and saw the stress of the police officers, the firemen, the EPS, even tow truck drivers having to pick up body parts because of stupidity and carnage in impaired driving. So we came up with the Kart Racing for Heroes events to say 'Thank you' to these men and women who have these jobs and do them so well. To be able to say thank you."

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During the event, teams of five men and five women each compete in a relay race with driver changes, aiming to complete the most laps in one hour. This year included teams from the military, the Denver, Lakewood and Northglenn Police Departments, Colorado State Patrol, South Metro and Summit County Fire and EMS, and family teams who have lost loved ones to impaired driving. Drivers also competed against a team operating a hand-controlled kart.

This year's event was dedicated to the family of Magnus White, one of the nation's top junior cyclists, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver near his Boulder home in 2023.

"Each year, we dedicate it to a family who has lost a loved one to say, 'Hey, we're still here for you.' So, we've dedicated it to 20 different families over the years, and the one thing I hear back from them, 'This is a lot of fun, and thank you,'" said Mansfield.

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Mansfield says that kind of support and community is important to the families as they navigate their loss.

"It's huge," he said. "You know, after I joined MADD, that they have a victim assistance officer. They go to court with you just to explain that process, which is not on TV. There's hundreds of cases there, and you have somebody right by your side explaining everything that gonna go on."

Mansfield also had a message for those who are thinking about getting behind the wheel while impaired"

"I did victim impact panels for 20 years also, and I've heard every story about why they thought they were okay to drive when they aren't. You've got Lyft, Uber, taxis, friends. Heck, my number's all over the place! Call me, I'll come and get you, you know? We'll spend the night, I'll make breakfast in the morning for you, and get you back to your car. Don't, DON'T drink and drive."