Karen Garner passes away from complications with dementia

Karen Garner passed away on Monday afternoon with her family by her side. Garner, who was the victim of police brutality in Loveland several years ago, died of complications from dementia. She was 76 years old.

Garner's family told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas their beloved mother passed away in her sleep.

Garner made headlines in 2020 when she was arrested and injured by former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp. Hopp was fired and arrested himself after evidence showed he failed to provide her medical care after breaking her arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during the arrest.

Karen Garner Garner Family

Garner's family provided the following statement: