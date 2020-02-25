Windsor Deadly Shooting Suspect Kaman Morgan Turns Self In To Authorities
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)- The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Windsor turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning. Kaman Morgan turned himself in to Weld County authorities early Tuesday.
Morgan, 35, drove away from the scene in the 400 block of Sundance Drive at 8:11 p.m. Monday in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. Investigators found the suspect vehicle, with Colorado license plate CAK-150, on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Commander Robert Holt of the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6416. At this time, there is no further information specific to this case.
