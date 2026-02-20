Denver Public Schools board votes to extend current health care contract for staff

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association is thanking Denver School Board members for listening to its call for continuity in health care.

Denver Public Schools board president Xóchitl Gaytán, top center, and board members held a meeting at DPS headquarters on Feb.19, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The board voted to extend the current health care contract rather than move forward with a plan to switch providers right now. Some teachers and staff were concerned about losing their doctors when DPS pondered ending its 52 year relationship with Kaiser Permanente.

In a 6-1 vote, the board decided to keep its current contract with Kaiser, United HealthCare and MotivHealth.

The issue will be re-visited again in the fall.