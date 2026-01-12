Kaiser Permanente to pay $46 million in privacy data breach settlement. Here's how to file a claim.

Kaiser Permanente has reached a lawsuit settlement over alleged patient data breaches involving Kaiser websites and mobile applications, with members eligible to receive a payment from a $46 million settlement fund, the health care giant announced.

The settlement involves multiple lawsuits filed in April and May 2024, which were consolidated into a class-action suit filed in December 2024. The court issued preliminary approval to the settlement in December 2025, and this week, Kaiser began sending official settlement notices to its 13 million members in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit alleged that from November 2017 to May 2024, Kaiser's websites and mobile apps used third-party tracking code that transmitted confidential personal and health information without member consent to companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta and Twitter/X. Data involved included IP addresses, names, search terms, medical histories, communications with healthcare professionals, and details of how users navigated the site, according to the lawsuit.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser denies all the plaintiff's claims and said it had not identified any members' private information being misused or at risk. It said on the privacy breach settlement website that it agreed to the settlement "to end the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further litigation."

"Out of an abundance of caution, we removed certain online technologies from our websites and mobile applications and informed members in 2024," a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review last month. "In addition, Kaiser Permanente implemented additional measures with the guidance of experts to safeguard against the recurrence of this type of incident.

Kaiser also denied that sensitive data like Social Security numbers or financial information were exposed.

Who is eligible to receive a payment in the Kaiser privacy breach settlement?

Current or former Kaiser members in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, or the District of Columbia who accessed the company's websites or mobile apps from November 2017 to May 2024 are eligible for a portion of the $46 million settlement, which could be increased up to $47.5 million.

How much money will Kaiser Permanente members receive?

Members will receive a pro rata share of the net settlement fund as a one-time cash payment. After attorneys' fees, litigation costs and awards to named plaintiffs, it's expected that most Kaiser members who file a claim will receive a payment of $20 to $40, according to classaction.org.

How do you file a claim in the Kaiser privacy breach settlement?

Current or former Kaiser members should go to the settlement website to file their claim. Eligible members will receive an email or a mailed notice of the settlement, which includes a unique settlement class member ID, which is necessary to file the claim. The claim form can be filed online or submitted by mail, postmarked no later than March 12, 2026.

Those eligible members or former members who do not receive their unique settlement class member ID can request it through the settlement website.

When will you get the Kaiser privacy breach settlement payment?

The final court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for May 7. The compensation will be distributed after final approval is granted and after any appeals are resolved.

How will the settlement payments be issued?



Settlement distribution payments can be sent via electronic payment, either by an ACH direct deposit, or to Mastercard, Amazon, Target, Venmo, or PayPal. The payments can also be sent via a physical check mailed to the members' homes.