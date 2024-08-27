Juvenile arrested in connection with multi-vehicle crash west of Denver that sent several to hospital

Juvenile arrested in connection with multi-vehicle crash west of Denver that sent several to hospita

A juvenile driver has been arrested and charged with 10 felonies in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital in May. The crash happened at the intersection of Kipling Street and West 51st Place on May 14.

According to Wheat Ridge police and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, the juvenile is facing 10 felonies including five counts of vehicular assault- reckless and five counts of vehicular assault- DUI.

Wheat Ridge Police

The crash involved three vehicles at Kipling and 51st Place just north of I-70, close to the border separating Wheat Ridge and Arvada in the western part of the Denver metro area. Seven people were rushed to the hospital after the crash, including the driver and a passenger in the suspect driver's vehicle. Only five injuries were serious enough to warrant charges against the driver.

Police said there were four teens in one car and that the teen driver was at fault for running a red light. Three other adults in the other two vehicles were involved.

Investigators said that because the case involves a juvenile, public information is limited.