6 taken to hospital after car crash in western part of Denver metro area

Six people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving at least two cars at Kipling Street and 51st Place just north of Interstate 70. That's close to the border separating Wheat Ridge and Arvada in the western part of the Denver metro area.

Wheat Ridge Police

Wheat Ridge police said at 2 p.m. that Kipling Street was shut down in both directions between 50th and 58th Avenue while an investigation into the crash took place. They said it is undetermined how long the closure will be in place.

None of the injuries to the victims are life-threatening.

So far it's not clear what led to the collision between the cars. Two were heavily damaged.