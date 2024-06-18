Watch CBS News
Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on Long Island, Sag Harbor police said. 

The pop star faces DUI-related charges and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. 

The circumstances of Timberlake's arrest weren't immediately released. 

Timberlake, 43, is set to go on a global tour in support of his sixth album "Everything I thought It Was" in June. 

The Tennessee native and member of the group NSYNC is one of the best-selling music artists in the world. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on June 18, 2024 / 7:00 AM MDT

