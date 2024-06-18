Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on Long Island, Sag Harbor police said.

The pop star faces DUI-related charges and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The circumstances of Timberlake's arrest weren't immediately released.

Timberlake, 43, is set to go on a global tour in support of his sixth album "Everything I thought It Was" in June.

The Tennessee native and member of the group NSYNC is one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.