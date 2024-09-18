Justin Timberlake adds a stop in Colorado on his world tour

Fresh off his impaired driving arrest in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake has added a show at the Ball Arena in Denver on his world tour. The show is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, Sept. 23.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 29: (Exclusive Coverage) In this image released on June 4, Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In June, Timberlake was arrested and charged while driving drunk when we drove through a stop sign in Sag Harbor.

Last week, Timberlake agreed to plead guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), a lesser traffic violation. The DWI charge against him was dropped.

The plea deal included a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. Timberlake has a year to complete the community service.