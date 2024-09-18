Watch CBS News
Local News

Justin Timberlake adds a stop in Colorado on his world tour

By Jaimie Dodge

/ CBS Colorado

Justin Timberlake adds a stop in Colorado on his world tour
Justin Timberlake adds a stop in Colorado on his world tour 00:36

Fresh off his impaired driving arrest in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake has added a show at the Ball Arena in Denver on his world tour. The show is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, Sept. 23.

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 29: (Exclusive Coverage) In this image released on June 4, Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In June, Timberlake was arrested and charged while driving drunk when we drove through a stop sign in Sag Harbor. 

Last week, Timberlake agreed to plead guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), a lesser traffic violation. The DWI charge against him was dropped. 

The plea deal included a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. Timberlake has a year to complete the community service.

Jaimie Dodge

Jaimie Dodge produces original content for CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel and writes about health, politics and crime in Colorado.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.