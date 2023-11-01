Watch CBS News
Broncos defensive leader Justin Simmons gets AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

By Jesse Sarles

Denver win over Chiefs restored hope in Broncos Country
Denver win over Chiefs restored hope in Broncos Country 01:09

After a dominant defensive performance on Sunday against Kansas City, the leader of the Denver Broncos defense has been recognized with a weekly award by the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos stretches as he warms up on Sunday at Empower Field At Mile High. Michael Owens/Getty Images

 
Justin Simmons was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The star safety had a fumble recovery in the first half of the 24-9 victory. He also intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with about 5 minutes left.

"It just felt so good to win," Simmons said after the game.

Simmons now has 29 career interceptions, which is tied for the most of any player in the league since the start of the 2016 season.

He is also the first Bronco to ever have multiple interceptions in each of his first 8 seasons.

This is the first time this season any Denver player has been recognized with a player of the week award by the league.

