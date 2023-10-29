Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos snap losing streak against Chiefs with 24-9 victory

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos snapped their losing streak against Kansas City with a 24-9 win over the Chiefs for Week 8. 

Quarterback Russell Wilson ended the game by completing 12 out of 19 passes for 114 yards and had three touchdowns. He also rushed for 30 yards on eight carries. Javonte Williams was the leading rusher for the Broncos on 27 carriers for 85 yards.

Jerry Jeudy was the leading receiver for the Broncos with two receptions for 50 yards. 

Broncos will observe the bye week and is set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.