Broncos snap losing streak against Chiefs with 24-9 victory

The Denver Broncos snapped their losing streak against Kansas City with a 24-9 win over the Chiefs for Week 8.

Quarterback Russell Wilson ended the game by completing 12 out of 19 passes for 114 yards and had three touchdowns. He also rushed for 30 yards on eight carries. Javonte Williams was the leading rusher for the Broncos on 27 carriers for 85 yards.

Jerry Jeudy was the leading receiver for the Broncos with two receptions for 50 yards.

Broncos will observe the bye week and is set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13