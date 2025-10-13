Colorado deputies arrest man suspected in shootings in two mountain communities

Police in Colorado's high country arrested a 34-year-old man who is suspected in two different shooting incidents. Justin Sanders is suspected of firing shots both in a mobile home park and later from a balcony in Georgetown. No one was injured in either case.

Justin Sanders Clear Creek County

On Monday the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Sanders last Thursday, the same day as the alleged crimes.

On Thursday afternoon, Sanders is believed to have fired a weapon at the Western Inn Mobile Home Park located in the northern part of the county. Several shots were fired into one of the homes in the park. Two people were inside. The suspect apparently then walked away and an extensive search for them was unsuccessful.

Then later on, deputies believe Sanders went to Georgetown and fired shots while inside the Georgetown Lodge. It's believed the suspect fired shots from a balcony of the second floor down towards a person who was standing in a parking lot. That person was not hit.

So far it's not clear why the suspect might have fired the shots.

Sanders faces charges that include attempted first degree murder and firing a gun while under the influence of alcohol.