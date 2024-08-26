Jury selection underway for Boulder grocery store shooting trial where 10 Coloradans were killed
Jury selection began Monday in the Boulder grocery store shooting trial. A gunman shot and killed 10 people at the Table Mesa King Soopers store on March 22, 2021.
Those who were killed include Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.
Questionnaires went out on Monday morning in the first step to seat the jury in the trial where Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 25, is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault, and possessing illegal magazines of ammunition.
He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting. The process of going to trial has lasted more than three years with several hearings and evaluations dedicated to determining whether the suspect is competent to stand trial. The suspect has been hospitalized at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo since December 2021.
The judge has dismissed requests to move the trial out of Boulder County.
A jury is expected to be seated by Sept. 4.