Jury selection begins in trial for former, suspended Aurora police officers in death of Elijah McClain

Jury selection in the trial for one suspended and one former Aurora police officer in the death of Elijah McClain began on Monday. Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt appeared in Adams County Court for jury selection but the case is being prosecuted by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, during an arraignment in the Adams County district court at the Adams County Justice Center January 20, 2023.

They had previously entered pleas of not guilty in the Elijah McClain case. In total there are five defendants, including two former Aurora police officers, one suspended Aurora police officer and two former Aurora paramedics.

McClain was confronted by officers on Aug. 24, 2019, after a call to report a suspicious person wearing a mask near Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. He was walking home with groceries while wearing a ski mask at the time, something his family said was not uncommon as they say he was anemic and frequently felt cold.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead before being taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019, six days after the violent encounter with Aurora police and medics.

On the initial autopsy report, McClain's cause of death read "undetermined," however that report was amended to read that he died of complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

In September 2021, a statewide grand jury indicted three Aurora officers and two paramedics in McClain's death after administering ketamine to him.

Former Aurora Police officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, suspended Aurora police office Randy Roedema, as well as former paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, have been charged with 32 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Additionally, Roedema and Rosenblatt have been each indicted on one count of assault and one count of crime of violence, while Cooper and Cichuniec have been each indicted on three counts of assault and six counts of crime of violence.

The attorneys for Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain's mother, announced the family reached a settlement with the city of Aurora in November 2021.

Jury selection is expected to take another day or two before opening statements begin. Woodyard is set to stand trial later this month.

The trial for Cooper and Cichuniec is set for November.