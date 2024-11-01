Watch CBS News
Jury returns guilty verdict for Denver teen who killed Pamela Cabriales

A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the deadly shooting trial of Remi Cordova. The teen was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree murder extreme indifference and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with extreme indifference in the shooting death of Pamela Cabriales. 

Pamela Cabriales Family of Pamela Cabriales

Cordova murdered the young mother on Feb. 20, 2021 on Colfax Avenue near I-25 after the two cars they were in were involved in a minor fender-bender. Cordova was 14 years old at the time. 

Police say Cordova got out of his car and opened fire on Cabriales with a high-powered rifle. The 32-year-old mother and real estate agent was on her way home from having dinner with a friend. She died a few days later. Cabriales had a 6-year-old son.

Cordova was tried as an adult in Cabriales' murder. The jury returned a downgraded verdict of second-degree murder instead of the first-degree murder charge that was initially brought against him. 

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. in Denver District Court. 

Neshan Johnson was sentenced to 35 years in the Department of Corrections and 14 years of parole on June 30, 2023, for the murder of Cabriales. A Denver jury found Johnson guilty in March 2023. 

Johnson acted as the get-away driver after Cordova shot and killed Cabriales.

