Neshan Johnson sentenced in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales

Neshan Johnson was sentenced on June 30 for the murder of Pamela Cabriales more than two years ago. He was sentenced to serve 35 years in the Department of Corrections and 14 years of parole.

A Denver jury found Johnson guilty in the murder of the 32-year-old woman in March. Cabriales was shot and killed on Colfax Avenue near where it intersects with Interstate 25.

Neshan Johnson (credit: Denver Police)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Friedberg called this one of the most senseless and disturbing cases he has ever tried and that on Feb. 20, 2021, Johnson acted as the get-away driver while a 14-year-old juvenile in the front passenger seat got out and shot Cabriales with a high-powered assault rifle after the two cars they were in were involved in a minor fender-bender.

Though he did not pull the trigger, Friedberg told the Court that Johnson "certainly bore partial responsibility for what happened, and as a result, owes a debt to the city, the community and to Ms. Cabriales's family that he has yet to pay."

The 32-year-old mother and real estate agent was on her way home from having dinner with a friend. She died a few days later.

During the sentencing, Pamela Cabriales's friends and family spoke of Pamela as a person who was the very "best example of Live, Laugh and Love."

Family of Pamela Cabriales

The alleged shooter was charged with homicide as a juvenile in the case but the DA has petitioned the court for the case to be moved to adult court.

The Denver District Attorney's office said the jury deliberated for a day before reaching their verdict in March. Johnson was found guilty on 2 counts of second-degree murder as well as several other charges including vehicle eluding and accessory to a crime.

Last August, prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed a plea deal that would have allowed Johnson to be charged as a juvenile, which the Cabriales family opposed. Ultimately, the judge denied the deal, saying it did "not reflect the seriousness of the case or the loss to the Cabriales family."