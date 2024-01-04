Alleged killer of Pamela Cabriales to make 1st court appearance as adult

Remi Cordova, 17, will make his first court appearance as an adult on Friday as he faces charges in the 2021 murder of Pamela Cabriales.

Cordova allegedly murdered the young mother in February of 2021 on Colfax Avenue near I-25 after Cabriales' car apparently tapped the back end of a car Cordova was riding in. Cordova was 14 at the time.

Police say Cordova got out of his car and opened fire on Cabriales with a high-powered rifle. Pamela Cabriales died days later. She had a 6-year-old son.

"Well he's a psychopath," said Alex Cabriales, Pamela Cabriales brother, the day before the hearing.

Cabriales said he was pleased a judge ruled last month that Cordova will be tried as an adult, which would mean stiffer penalties if Cordova is convicted.

"There are some people you can rehabilitate," said Alex Cabriales. "He's not one of them."

Cordova is facing a charge of first degree murder after deliberation along with three other charges.

The case will be prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Courtney Johnston, the wife of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.