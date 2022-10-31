Junior League of Denver offering early holiday shopping, opportunity to support women & families

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at the Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart. For 43 years, the League has been offering this early shopping opportunity, and raising money to support its programming.

Mile High Holiday Mart in 2019. Junior League of Denver

The Mile High Holiday Mart features local and national vendors with a wide variety of products, including housewares, specialty foods, jewelry, clothing, and pet products. A large percentage of the merchants are local, so shoppers are supporting Colorado businesses.

"In addition to supporting small businesses in Colorado, you're supporting the Junior League of Metro Denver, which is a women's organization, a nonprofit. We're dedicated to training women to be impactful volunteers in their community," said Claire Juneau, President-elect of the Junior League of Metro Denver. "Our current focus is disrupting the cycle of systemic poverty for women and children in Denver."

Founded in 1918, the Junior League was designed to train women to be civic leaders. With 1500 members, JLD provides grants and volunteers to programs like BeyondHome, a housing non-profit helping families become self-sufficient, and Mind Matters Colorado, which helps high achieving students from low income neighborhoods go to the college of their choice. Literacy is a main part of JLD's mission, so volunteers also work with READ2KIDS, Kids Connect, and The Gathering Place.

JLD also publishes a popular cookbook, with a Colorado focus. The newest cookbook is always on sale at Mile High Holiday Mart.

LINK: Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart

Mile High Holiday Mart runs Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus.