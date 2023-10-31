Pamela Cabriales' suspected killer could be tried as adult: "There's no hope for him," says her brother

Judge to decide if teen should be tried as adult for Pamela Cabriales murder

Judge to decide if teen should be tried as adult for Pamela Cabriales murder

Judge to decide if teen should be tried as adult for Pamela Cabriales murder

A teenager, being held for a startlingly cold-blooded murder, is facing a judge this week in a hearing that will decide if the teenager will be tried as an adult in the 2021 murder of Pamela Cabriales.

"There are some people you can rehabilitate," said Pamela Cabriales' brother Alex Cabriales.

"He's not one of them," said Alex Cabriales, who wholeheartedly believes the teen should be tried as an adult, meaning far more serious penalties if convicted. "It's a good decision for the safety of the community for the (district attorney) to try him to the fullest extent of the law," said Alex Cabriales.

In February of 2021, Pamela Cabriales was headed home after having dinner with a friend in Denver. She was the mother of a 6-year-old boy. On Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25, she had a minor fender bender with another car. Police say Neshan Johnson,18, and a 14-year-old boy were in the car, both reputed gang members.

Pamela Cabriales Courtesy / Cabriales Family

Alex Cabriales said the 14-year-old turned to the older teen and asked, "Can I bust on em'?" Cabriales recounts that Johnson told the 14-year-old, "do what you gotta do." With that, the 14-year-old allegedly got out of the car and, armed with a high-powered rifle, opened fire on Pamela Cabriales. The shots would end her life.

"My sister's life means nothing to that boy," said Alex Cabriales. "It was just a gang initiation to them. This was a person, a human being, a really good person and a 14-year-old boy decided her life was worth nothing."

Denver prosecutors initially planned to cut a plea bargain with Neshan Johnson that would have allowed him to plead guilty to second-degree murder and serve seven years in prison. The Cabriales family rejected that deal and a judge agreed the proposed plea bargain was not commensurate with the crime. A jury later found Johnson guilty at trial and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Neshan Johnson Denver Police Department

The hearing for the alleged shooter -- who is now 17 -- began Monday and is expected to conclude this week.

Alex Cabriales agreed with the D.A.'s decision to try to have the case transferred to adult court. "He should be put in prison for the rest of his life. He is a danger to the community and the state of Colorado," said Cabriales.

Records and interviews show the alleged shooter has a half-brother, Johntae Guyton, 18, who has been jailed as a suspect in a 2022 murder in Lakewood. In that case, Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, was shot and killed at a car wash. Guyton is one of four suspects in the case and is facing 14 felony counts.

Family members say Guyton and Pamela Cabriales' alleged killer are half-brothers and knew each other. Family members say the teens shared the same father, Urocca Guyton, who was murdered in Denver in 2018. Nobody has been charged in Urocca Guyton's murder, according to his siblings.

Alex Cabriales said a troubled upbringing excuses nothing.

"We're able to choose between right and wrong no matter how messed up we were raised," he said.

He recounted how he too had a rough upbringing in Denver, and how his older brother, Noel, was shot and killed in 1994. His brother's killer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to just six years in prison, but was out in three years.

Alex Cabriales CBS

"I feel like our family has been completely failed by the justice system here in Denver," said Alex Cabriales. "Sometimes it crossed my mind that I'm the last one left; there's really no one else to kill or shoot other than me."

He said a conviction and harsh sentence for his sister's killer is the most appropriate course of action.

"I've already lost my brother and sister. I don't want this to keep happening to other families; 6-year-olds being left without mothers. People are scared. People are scared to go walk in the park, scared to drive around town. You don't know if a guy is going to pull out a gun and start shooting. They need to be harder on crimes before (more) people are dead."

The hearing to determine if Pamela Cabriales' alleged killer should be tried as an adult is expected to conclude by Thursday.