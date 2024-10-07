Charges filed in crash that killed off-duty Colorado deputy

A woman who authorities say caused a deadly Colorado crash that killed an off-duty sheriff's deputy last year has been charged with vehicular homicide. Deputy Joshua Maloy was 31 and worked for the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Dec. 24 near the intersection of County Road 49 and County Road 40 in Weld County.

Deputy Joshua Maloy Adams County

The district attorney's office on Monday announced that Kayla Carroll, 37, is being charged. She was seriously injured in the crash.

After the crash, investigators said Carroll swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with the vehicle Maloy was in. Carroll's two children were in the car and both of them were injured, one seriously.

Carroll faces multiple charges in the case in addition to vehicular homicide. Those include vehicular assault and displaying fictitious or altered license plates.

Maloy worked for the sheriff's office for several years and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.