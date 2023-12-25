Off-duty Colorado sheriff's deputy killed in crash on Christmas Eve, mother fighting for her life

A Colorado sheriff's deputy was killed in a car crash Sunday night when a 36-year-old mother swerved into oncoming traffic. Now that woman is fighting for her life in the hospital.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Weld County, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman. The mother also had two kids in her truck, a 2-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries and a 1-year-old boy who received minor injuries. Everyone was wearing their seatbelt and no drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were thought to be factors in the crash.

"We rise to an undeniable coldness this morning, a reminder we've lost another member of the Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "We encourage you all to embrace your loved ones a little tighter today. Treasure every second you have with them, for these moments are what truly matter."

An Adams County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the sheriff's office was grieving and, out of respect for the deputy's friends, family and colleagues, they were not identifying them yet.

"We are grieving as an organization and law enforcement family and are awaiting answers as to what happened but are letting CSP conduct a full investigation," said Adams County Sheriff's Sgt. Adam Sherman.

The Colorado State Patrol investigation was ongoing but appeared to show the mother, who was driving a Toyota Tundra, to be at fault. Investigators were still working to determine how she ended up in oncoming traffic. She was airlifted to the hospital, CSP said.