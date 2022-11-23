Suspect facing charges in Wheat Ridge crime spree, search continues for 2nd suspect

The suspect in last month's crime spree in Wheat Ridge will face several charges including theft, assault, and other traffic charges. Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, remains in custody in the Denver City Jail on unrelated charges.

Wheat Ridge Police

On Oct. 17, prosecutors claim that Merino-Ramos committed a string of crimes that began when he stole an arborist's work truck and trailer outside of his home in Wheat Ridge. The victim tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the truck but was thrown off.

Detectives say that Merino-Ramos drove off and what they would learn was the getaway vehicle, a white Cadillac Escalade, was following close behind.

Wheat Ridge police say the stolen truck then struck two cars within blocks, and then a white SUV. The driver of that SUV, a Toyota Highlander, got out and investigators said Merino-Ramos struck her with the trucks and briefly pinned her against another vehicle. She was seriously injured but managed to get out of the way of the truck and into the trailer it was pulling.

CBS

Investigators say Merino-Ramos continued driving for a few additional blocks and then abandoned the truck with the victim still in the trailer, got into the passenger side of the Escalade and drove away.

Detectives were able to identify Merino-Ramos through DNA evidence recovered in the stolen truck. The investigation into the identity of his accomplice, the female driver of the Escalade, continues.